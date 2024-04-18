Insider Buying: Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL) Insider Purchases £19,856.30 in Stock

Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL – Get Free Report) insider Shali Vasudeva acquired 24,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £19,856.30 ($24,718.41).

Dowlais Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of LON DWL opened at GBX 79.25 ($0.99) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 84.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 94.15. Dowlais Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 74.45 ($0.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 148 ($1.84).

Dowlais Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a GBX 2.80 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Dowlais Group’s previous dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Dowlais Group’s payout ratio is presently -1,111.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.87) price objective on shares of Dowlais Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dowlais Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 176.67 ($2.20).

About Dowlais Group

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

