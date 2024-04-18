KRM22 Plc (LON:KRM) Insider Garry Jones Acquires 100,000 Shares

KRM22 Plc (LON:KRM – Get Free Report) insider Garry Jones purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £25,000 ($31,121.62).
KRM22 Stock Performance
Shares of KRM stock opened at GBX 27.50 ($0.34) on Thursday. KRM22 Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15 ($0.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 45.76 ($0.57). The stock has a market cap of £9.81 million, a P/E ratio of -229.17 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 25.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 30.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 327.84.
