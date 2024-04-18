KRM22 Plc (LON:KRM) Insider Garry Jones Acquires 100,000 Shares

KRM22 Plc (LON:KRM – Get Free Report) insider Garry Jones purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £25,000 ($31,121.62).

KRM22 Stock Performance

Shares of KRM stock opened at GBX 27.50 ($0.34) on Thursday. KRM22 Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15 ($0.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 45.76 ($0.57). The stock has a market cap of £9.81 million, a P/E ratio of -229.17 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 25.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 30.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 327.84.

About KRM22

KRM22 Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells risk management software to the financial services industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Risk Cockpit, a digital risk register that brings risk policies and operational controls; and Market Surveillance that offers analytics and contextual market surveillance tools to help capital market firms to identify and manage the potential risks of market abuse; MARIA, a custom risk scoring system that allow to create internal metrics on customers performance.

