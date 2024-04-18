Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Forecasted to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $6.59 Per Share

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Humana in a report released on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the insurance provider will earn $6.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.90. The consensus estimate for Humana’s current full-year earnings is $16.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Humana’s FY2026 earnings at $24.29 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $342.00 target price (down from $470.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $391.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $465.42.

Humana Stock Performance

Humana stock opened at $323.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $344.41 and a 200-day moving average of $425.71. The firm has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.45. Humana has a 1-year low of $299.23 and a 1-year high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 27.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the third quarter worth approximately $4,865,000. Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 27,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Humana by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 64,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

