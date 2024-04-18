Mark Victor Edward Bartlett Buys 68,385 Shares of Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) Stock

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Free Report) insider Mark Victor Edward Bartlett purchased 68,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £49,921.05 ($62,144.96).

Strix Group Stock Down 0.5 %

KETL stock opened at GBX 73.40 ($0.91) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £160.53 million, a P/E ratio of 1,223.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 68.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 68.14. Strix Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 50.70 ($0.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 114 ($1.42).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

About Strix Group

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, and other products, such as water dispensers, taps, jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices, as well as small household appliances for personal health and wellness.

