Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RGLS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Regulus Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Regulus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Down 8.6 %

RGLS stock opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. Regulus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.57.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGLS. Exome Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 38,529 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 32.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,922,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 716,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 18.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 51.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 38,049 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

