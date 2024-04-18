Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.60 and last traded at $12.60. 22,008 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 318,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.
Sendas Distribuidora Stock Down 0.7 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.38. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.89.
Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Sendas Distribuidora had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Sendas Distribuidora
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sendas Distribuidora
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- United Airlines Soars on Earnings Beat
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- J.B. Hunt Hits the Skids: Lower Prices to Come
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Predicting a Bear Market: 7 Signs and Why it’s Tough to Do
Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.