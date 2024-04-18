Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.60 and last traded at $12.60. 22,008 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 318,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

Sendas Distribuidora Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.38. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Sendas Distribuidora had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sendas Distribuidora

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASAI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 64.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 5.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 7.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.