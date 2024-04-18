Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Short Interest Update

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a drop of 5.0% from the March 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cemtrex in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CETX Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.59% of Cemtrex as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CETX opened at $3.03 on Thursday. Cemtrex has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $11.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.29). Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 56.88% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.99) EPS.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

