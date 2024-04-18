Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Short Interest Update

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a drop of 5.0% from the March 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cemtrex in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Trading of Cemtrex
Cemtrex Stock Performance
CETX opened at $3.03 on Thursday. Cemtrex has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $11.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41.
Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.29). Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 56.88% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.99) EPS.
About Cemtrex
Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.
