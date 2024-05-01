Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC (LON:MIG3) Insider David Priseman Purchases 29,638 Shares

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC (LON:MIG3 – Get Free Report) insider David Priseman acquired 29,638 shares of Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £15,115.38 ($18,986.79).

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 Price Performance

MIG3 stock opened at GBX 48 ($0.60) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £55.12 million, a P/E ratio of 5,250.00 and a beta of 0.13. Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 47 ($0.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 53.50 ($0.67). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 48.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 49.47.

Get Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 alerts:

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share. This is an increase from Maven Income and Growth VCT 3’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 Company Profile

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC is a venture capital trust fund specializing in development capital and early stage investments. In case of private companies, the fund prefers to invest in later stage. It does not invest in hostile public to private transactions. The fund's objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation principally through investment in smaller unquoted companies and AIM quoted companies in the United Kingdom with strong growth potential.

Featured Stories

