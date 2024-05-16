Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Receives $99.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.17.

LNTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $79.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.84. Lantheus has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $100.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.52.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.26. Lantheus had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 54.10%. The business had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.44 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $26,219.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,227.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $26,219.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,227.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $6,130,192.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 251,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,434,804.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,545 shares of company stock worth $6,177,295. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lantheus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Lantheus by 36.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 0.7% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 27,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

