CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $36.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 16.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair cut shares of CVRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CVRx from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Shares of CVRx stock opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 14.25 and a quick ratio of 12.86. CVRx has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $33.13.

In other news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Verrastro sold 2,545 shares of CVRx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $55,760.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,789.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVRX. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in CVRx by 1.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 501,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after buying an additional 6,419 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in CVRx by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 430,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 16,808 shares in the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,435,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVRx during the third quarter worth about $7,116,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

