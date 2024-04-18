Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACGL. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 961.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 334,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,827,000 after buying an additional 302,791 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 24,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,679,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

ACGL stock opened at $90.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.84. The firm has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $69.05 and a 1 year high of $95.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.23.

View Our Latest Report on Arch Capital Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at $57,057,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,399,009.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,872,217 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.