Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 27 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPWR. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,326,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 109,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,236,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,221,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $670.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total transaction of $150,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,323.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $584,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,580 shares in the company, valued at $141,834,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total value of $150,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,323.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,077 shares of company stock worth $30,357,479. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $637.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $697.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $601.37. The company has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 72.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.24. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $383.19 and a twelve month high of $778.15.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 22.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 57.08%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

