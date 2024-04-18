Short Interest in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Drops By 5.4%

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 886,500 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the March 15th total of 937,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Atlanta Braves from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Atlanta Braves Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATRK opened at $37.50 on Thursday. Atlanta Braves has a one year low of $33.95 and a one year high of $50.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.03.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $67.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.94 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlanta Braves will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 434.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

