SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,348,332 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 3,455,998 shares.The stock last traded at $47.07 and had previously closed at $47.31.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.72.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLDM. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 611.1% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.