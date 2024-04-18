StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOLI opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOLI. FourWorld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 665.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

