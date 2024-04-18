StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ HOLI opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
