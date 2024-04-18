Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Perma-Fix Environmental Services alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PESI

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Stock Down 3.5 %

PESI opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.83. The company has a market capitalization of $147.77 million, a P/E ratio of 360.45 and a beta of 0.52.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Perma-Fix Environmental Services will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PESI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

(Get Free Report)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.