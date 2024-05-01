Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $3.51 Per Share

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $3.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.59. The consensus estimate for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ current full-year earnings is $16.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Q2 2024 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.27 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $276.93 on Monday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1 year low of $188.51 and a 1 year high of $299.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $285.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.76. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $2.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $237,321.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,036,479. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $237,321.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,036,479. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.56, for a total transaction of $144,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at $5,367,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,345 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth $1,094,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after acquiring an additional 10,539 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $9,360,000. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 492,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.