Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Issued By Raymond James

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hydro One in a report released on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hydro One’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hydro One’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.56.

Hydro One Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:H opened at C$38.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.77. Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$32.79 and a 12 month high of C$41.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.90. The company has a market cap of C$23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.31.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$1.98 billion during the quarter. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 13.83%.

Hydro One Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.296 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.75%.

Hydro One Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.