StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Leju (NYSE:LEJU)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Leju Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32. Leju has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $9.84.
Leju Company Profile
