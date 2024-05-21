SFL (NYSE:SFL) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.56

Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.56 and last traded at $14.55, with a volume of 124240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on SFL from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SFL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

SFL Stock Performance

SFL Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average of $12.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SFL

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in SFL in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SFL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of SFL by 746.4% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 7,837 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SFL by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SFL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

Further Reading

