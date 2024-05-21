Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Has $435.51 Million Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. decreased its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,528,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,691 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy comprises approximately 2.3% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned about 1.05% of Suncor Energy worth $435,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SU. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 229.3% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 207,200 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 67,114 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,704,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,136,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,540,000 after acquiring an additional 209,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:SU traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.88. 1,741,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,250,122. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.54. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $40.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SU shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

