Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NTZ opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.40. Natuzzi has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60.

Institutional Trading of Natuzzi

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natuzzi stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Natuzzi worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

