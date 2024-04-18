Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Price Performance

Shares of MCHX opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. Marchex has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $54.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marchex will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marchex

Marchex Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marchex by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 992,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 19,168 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marchex by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marchex by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 30,972 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Marchex by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marchex by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc, a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance.

