Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) & VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Head-To-Head Survey

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) and VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Therapeutics and VBI Vaccines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Therapeutics N/A -87.45% -41.17% VBI Vaccines -1,403.15% -199.61% -58.20%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Summit Therapeutics and VBI Vaccines’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Therapeutics $700,000.00 3,578.67 -$614.93 million ($1.53) -2.33 VBI Vaccines $1.08 million 13.36 -$113.30 million ($11.68) -0.05

Volatility & Risk

VBI Vaccines has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Therapeutics. Summit Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VBI Vaccines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summit Therapeutics has a beta of -1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 221% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VBI Vaccines has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Summit Therapeutics and VBI Vaccines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 VBI Vaccines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summit Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 124.09%. Given Summit Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Summit Therapeutics is more favorable than VBI Vaccines.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.6% of Summit Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of VBI Vaccines shares are owned by institutional investors. 83.7% of Summit Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of VBI Vaccines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Summit Therapeutics beats VBI Vaccines on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit Therapeutics



Summit Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Akeso, Inc. and its affiliates to develop and commercialize ivonescimab. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About VBI Vaccines



VBI Vaccines Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus. In addition, it develops coronavirus vaccine candidates that include VBI-2902, VBI-2901, and VBI-2905. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Brii Biosciences Limited; GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals S.A.; and the National Research Council of Canada to develop pan-coronavirus vaccine candidate targeting COVID-19, severe acute respiratory syndrome, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. It also has a collaboration with Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations to advance vaccine candidates against Covid-19 variants. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. VBI Vaccines Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

