Desert Metals Limited (ASX:DM1) Insider Patrick Flint Purchases 500,000 Shares

Desert Metals Limited (ASX:DM1 – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Flint purchased 500,000 shares of Desert Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,500.00 ($7,419.35).

Desert Metals Limited explores for mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, gold, lead, zinc, base metals, rare earth elements, and platinum group elements. It holds interest in the Narryer project that includes 9 granted exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 1,600 square kilometers located on the northwest margin of the Yilgarn Craton in Western Australia; and 60% interests in the Little Gap Well project that comprises 14,500 hectares, as well as the Mount Opal project located in the Meekatharra gold district.

