AJOVista LLC Buys New Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,585 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 38.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.5% in the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 4,727 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 19.4% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 30,082 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.09.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $651,738. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.11. 22,153,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,042,146. The company has a market capitalization of $82.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.84. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.67 and a fifty-two week high of $108.12.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

