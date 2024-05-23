Corient Private Wealth LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,379 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $29,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

EFG stock opened at $103.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.07. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

