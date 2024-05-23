Corient Private Wealth LLC Buys 356,505 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 108.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356,505 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.12% of Xcel Energy worth $42,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 293.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $55.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $66.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.04 and a 200 day moving average of $57.55.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.5475 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

