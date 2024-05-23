Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 740.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,719 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.10% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $30,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPWR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $743.78.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $760.62 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $392.10 and a one year high of $778.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.66, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $678.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $643.07.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $457.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total value of $1,000,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,818,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.34, for a total value of $176,585.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141 shares in the company, valued at $805,933.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total transaction of $1,000,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,818,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,380 shares of company stock valued at $32,026,223 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

See Also

