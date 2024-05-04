Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.60-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.600-3.750 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Melius Research restated a hold rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE:JCI traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.38. 7,096,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,978,445. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

