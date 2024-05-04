AJOVista LLC Takes Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% during the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on HON. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.71.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,251,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,784. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $210.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.58.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

