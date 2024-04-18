Jack Phillips Sells 26,545 Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Stock

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Phillips sold 26,545 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total value of $22,828.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,564.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jack Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 4th, Jack Phillips sold 15,887 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $13,980.56.

On Thursday, February 1st, Jack Phillips sold 494 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $642.20.

Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Down 9.7 %

Shares of AXDX stock opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.22. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accelerate Diagnostics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 11.0% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,354,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 134,530 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $63,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 31.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 158,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Accelerate Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

