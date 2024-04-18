Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Short Interest Update

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the March 15th total of 11,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on COF. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF opened at $136.73 on Thursday. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $149.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

