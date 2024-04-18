Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.74 by ($0.05), RTT News reports. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $206.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.17. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $232.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $451,476.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $451,476.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,692,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,132,273,000 after buying an additional 147,806 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,766,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,288,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,650 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after purchasing an additional 539,294 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,331,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $444,158,000 after acquiring an additional 374,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,853,000 after acquiring an additional 31,165 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Travelers Companies

About Travelers Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.