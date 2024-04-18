Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,202 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,202 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,283,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,144,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $8,894,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 22,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNG opened at $156.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.25. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.30 and a 12-month high of $183.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $15.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.30.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

