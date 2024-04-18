Mark David Schwartz Sells 235 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) VP Mark David Schwartz sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $14,367.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,587 shares in the company, valued at $769,569.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mark David Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Mark David Schwartz sold 235 shares of Trimble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $14,541.80.

On Thursday, February 15th, Mark David Schwartz sold 235 shares of Trimble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total value of $13,872.05.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $58.49 on Thursday. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $65.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.16.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Trimble had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $932.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Trimble’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Trimble from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 250,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,120,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 171.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

