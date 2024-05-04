ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Decreases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,533 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC increased its position in Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,794,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,447,700. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $131.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. HSBC decreased their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

