AJOVista LLC Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,154,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,250,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,582 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,035,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,846,000 after buying an additional 1,502,989 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 565.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,687,000 after buying an additional 1,439,066 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 338.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,795,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,725 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $196,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,061.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 228,529 shares of company stock worth $40,502,458. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $3.11 on Friday, hitting $178.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,545,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,059,944. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. The firm has a market cap of $162.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.74.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

