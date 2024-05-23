DEI Price Hits $0.0175 on Top Exchanges (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. DEI has a market cap of $130.83 million and $6.00 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0175 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DEI has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.08 or 0.00126313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00008788 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEI

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.