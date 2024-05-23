PLATINCOIN (PLC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.13 Million

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One PLATINCOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000331 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PLATINCOIN has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $345.24 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PLATINCOIN has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About PLATINCOIN

PLATINCOIN (CRYPTO:PLC) is a coin. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 744,581,919 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official website is platincoin.com. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @plc_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PLATINCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a cryptocurrency . PLATINCOIN has a current supply of 744,580,975.49228 with 5,001,073 in circulation. The last known price of PLATINCOIN is 0.25488658 USD and is up 12.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $289.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://platincoin.com/.”

