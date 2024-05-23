Prom (PROM) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $187.24 Million

Prom (PROM) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $10.26 or 0.00015054 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Prom has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a market capitalization of $187.24 million and $4.85 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00009295 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00011113 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001452 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,118.70 or 0.99952673 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011611 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.00 or 0.00112983 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006393 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 10.69106069 USD and is up 5.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $5,092,406.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

