Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its position in Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on INTC. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Intel from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Intel Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of INTC traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.90. The company had a trading volume of 36,794,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,447,700. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $131.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

