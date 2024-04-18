SVB Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) by 68.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 110,766 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC owned 0.50% of QuinStreet worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuinStreet

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 8,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $126,357.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 295,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,436,916.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QNST shares. StockNews.com raised shares of QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

QuinStreet Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of QNST stock opened at $16.44 on Thursday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.39 million, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.17.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 32.98%. The business had revenue of $122.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.46 million. Analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

