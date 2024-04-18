SVB Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,334 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $235.23 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $250.41. The firm has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.84.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.