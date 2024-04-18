Wealth Alliance Trims Stock Position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Wealth Alliance lessened its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance owned 0.10% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 73,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIZD stock opened at $16.25 on Thursday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $16.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.63.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

