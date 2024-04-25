H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, a growth of 1,405.7% from the March 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Performance

HNNMY traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,051. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $3.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.08.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Increases Dividend

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This is an increase from H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

