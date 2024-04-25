Short Interest in GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Increases By 1,500.0%

GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

GAIL (India) Stock Performance

GAIL (India) stock remained flat at $15.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday. GAIL has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $16.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.76.

Get GAIL (India) alerts:

About GAIL (India)

(Get Free Report)

See Also

GAIL (India) Limited operates as a natural gas processing and distribution company in India and internationally. The company operates through Transmission Services, Natural Gas Marketing, Petrochemicals, LPG and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other segments. It is involved in the transmission and marketing of natural gas to the power, fertilizer, industrial, automotive, petrochemicals, and domestic and commercial sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for GAIL (India) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAIL (India) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.