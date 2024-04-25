Short Interest in GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Increases By 1,500.0%

GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.
GAIL (India) Stock Performance
GAIL (India) stock remained flat at $15.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday. GAIL has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $16.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.76.
About GAIL (India)
