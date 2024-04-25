Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys Shares of 2,286 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,705,241,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $423,780,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $422,884,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,525,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,117,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Down 2.0 %

FI opened at $152.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

