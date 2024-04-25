Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 1,466.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Acerinox Price Performance

Acerinox stock remained flat at $5.70 during midday trading on Thursday. Acerinox has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Acerinox alerts:

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Acerinox had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acerinox will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, process, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the United States, Africa, Asia, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Stainless steel, and High-performance Alloys segments. The company offers flat products, including hot and cold rolled coils and sheets, strips, flat bars, and discs, as well as engraved coil and sheet, black coil, slabs, circles, billets, and plates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acerinox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerinox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.