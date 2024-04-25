CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Short Interest Update

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CDTi Advanced Materials Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of CDTI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.63. 115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,666. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.61. CDTi Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.77.

CDTi Advanced Materials Company Profile

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc provides technology and solutions to the automotive emissions control markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its catalyst products include synergized- platinum group metal (PGM) diesel oxidation catalysts, zero-PGM catalysts, selective catalytic reduction catalysts, and base-metal activated rhodium support catalysts.

