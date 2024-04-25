CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Short Interest Update

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
CDTi Advanced Materials Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of CDTI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.63. 115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,666. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.61. CDTi Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.77.
CDTi Advanced Materials Company Profile
